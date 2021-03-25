Riverside Health System is proud to celebrate the milestone of its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine, which was administered yesterday, Monday, March 22, 2021. The 100,000 vaccine doses include first and second dose vaccinations to Riverside team members and patients on the Peninsula. Riverside is proud to also support community-based vaccination clinics with staffing and logistical capabilities which exceed the 100,000 count.

Since the first vaccine was approved for emergency use authorization in December 2020, Riverside Health System has worked closely with state and local officials to ensure all who want a vaccine may receive one. Riverside has partnered with local community and faith-based organizations to expand vaccination access to all eligible community members. These strategic efforts to distribute Riverside’s supply to all have resulted in the inspiring milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered as well as increased vaccination of underserved communities and the creation of Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula, a region-wide initiative to streamline administering and communicating about vaccine availability.

“This past year has been an extreme time for everyone, and we’re incredibly grateful to serve our community in this capacity,” said Mike Dacey, M.D. president and COO of Riverside Health System, “It’s inspiring to see all of the progress we’ve made so far thanks to our team’s amazing advance preparation and dedication on the ground, and we look forward to continuing to vaccinate more community members in the coming days and weeks.”

Riverside continues to vaccinate those eligible for the vaccine, as determined by the Virginia Department of Health, through community-based clinics and at its care facilities. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, eligibility requirements or scheduling an appointment, visit here: https://www.riversideonline. com/covid_19/COVID-19-Vaccine. cfm

