The Southern Gerontological Society recognized Christy Jensen, P.h.D, director of health services research at the Riverside Center for Excellence in Aging and Lifelong Health, as the 2021 winner of the Gerontologists Rooted In The South (GRITS) award for her significant contributions to the field of aging and the development of gerontology. Through her research, teaching, administration, advocacy and practice, Jensen has demonstrated evidence of significant contributions to the Southern Gerontological Society. Nominated by her peers, Jensen earned the GRITS award due to her long-standing service to and advocacy for the aging services community. This can be seen through her broad policy-oriented initiatives, informational and training programs, and personal interactions with affected communities. Her impressive resume, including many peer-reviewed publications and professional presentations related to programs and services supporting family caregivers, speaks for itself, and her enthusiasm and commitment to the field encompasses what the Southern Gerontological Society strives for.
