The right-turn lane closure is scheduled to begin any day and is anticipated to be in place for up to 3 months.
The construction work is part of the current project to improve safety and traffic operations by installing a traffic signal, signs, and lighting at the Route 13 and Country Place intersection. The project will also widen and lengthen the right and left-turn lanes on Route 13 south to Country Place. The improvements are estimated to be complete by spring 2021.
Additional information on this project can be found at the VDOT website’s project page at https://www.virginiadot.org/
.