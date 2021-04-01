Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to close the dedicated northbound right-turn lane on Route 13 (Lankford Highway) as part of the intersection improvements project at Stone Road. Motorists will be still be able to turn right to gain access to the Food Lion shopping center and neighboring stores, and should do so with caution from the rightmost travel lane. Existing side entry to the shopping center will remain open for additional access.

The right-turn lane closure is scheduled to begin any day and is anticipated to be in place for up to 3 months.

The construction work is part of the current project to improve safety and traffic operations by installing a traffic signal, signs, and lighting at the Route 13 and Country Place intersection. The project will also widen and lengthen the right and left-turn lanes on Route 13 south to Country Place. The improvements are estimated to be complete by spring 2021.

Additional information on this project can be found at the VDOT website’s project page at https://www.virginiadot.org/ projects/hamptonroads/route_ 13_lankford_highway_ improvements_at_stone_road.asp .

