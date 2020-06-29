RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Richmond police say six people were were arrested during the latest round of late-night protests at the Robert E. Lee monument grounds in Virginia’s capital city.

The police department said in a news release Saturday morning that officers announced that an unlawful assembly had been declared at 10:25 p.m. Friday night after an officer was shot by a paintball.

Police say several other officers were subsequently shot by paintballs and struck by other hard objects.

Police said one officer deployed pepper spray.

According to local news outlets, the conflict marked the fifth time this week authorities have declared an unlawful assembly in Richmond and ordered crowds of demonstrators to disperse.