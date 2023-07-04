Howard Pyle 1901 Painting

By Kellee Blake

On this very day, 250 years ago . . .

There were fireworks. Not for celebrating the birth of any nation, but among Shore leaders who disagreed about the early success of Virginia’s Committee of Correspondence (March 1773). The new communications between colonial leaders inspired “common cause” and were undeniably exciting to the fledgling Patriot movement. They also frightened Loyalists content enough with the longstanding British hierarchy.

For most Shore folks, though, the first week of July 1773 represented the usual order of things. Summer presented herself with an elixir of sublimely fragrant magnolias, ripening fruit, and heavy humidity. Those with means escaped oppressive weather with boating parties, at Virginia mountain springs, or on northbound holidays. Others found relief in local waters and under handmade canopies of nimbly tied green boughs. The seasonal work of farmers and artisans, free and enslaved, varied with property, crop, and task. Summer foods and family gatherings, sunset libations, and relaxed seasonal fashions were enjoyed long before July 4 had any special meaning.

Shore lawyers, merchants, farmers, and families prepared for the summer Court Day gatherings in the county seats. These fair-like assemblies included entertainments, races, parties, and the chance to see and be seen, all amid plenty of local gossip. There were opportunities to buy and sell everything from fresh produce and the newest imported India linens to livestock to the human souls so often separated by the legal wranglings of family estates.

On this day in 1773, few Shore residents could imagine for themselves the changes the next few years would bring. Today we commemorate the sublimely daring and immutable decision of those who went before us: a Declaration of Independence from one of the most powerful nations on earth. Remember its promise and pursue your happiness!

Join WESR on the 4th of each month to learn more about Virginia and the Shore’s role in the American War for Independence. Get ready for the Revolutionary Shore.