Revolutionary Shore: Enslaved take Dunmore up on his offer

Pictured: Poulson’s American Daily Advertiser (Philadelphia), February 28, 1776

By Kellee Blake

February 4, 1776

On this very day, 250 years ago . . .

No frostbiting weather or frigid water could stop Shore freedom seekers from finding ways to the British and Lord Dunmore’s freedom promise. Shoremen were stunned by the rate of enslaved departures and unprepared for the increasingly aggressive presence of plundering British vessels ready to receive any enslaved workers who dared the journey. Even as Continental forces anguished in Quebec and as Boston remained under siege, the Shore’s February concerns reached the Committees of Safety, Virginia Legislature, colonial newspapers, and Congress.

Most came from Northampton. Among them, (1) a prisoner on parole named Mr. Ker made off to the British “carrying” seven African Americans and (2) days later, seven slaves escaped from the Northampton “gaol. ” All were believed destined for British men-of-war. On February 18, bold enslaved workers made a daring effort to self-emancipate by seizing a vessel and sailing it nearly across the Chesapeake Bay. A Maryland officer reported from Northampton Courthouse:

Sunday night last a schooner that lay in Hungers Creek

loaded with provisions was taken possession of by 13 negroes,

who attempted to make their escape to Lord Dunmore, but

the next morning she was pursued by a whale boat which over-

hauled her upon York Spit, and returned with her Monday night.

The negroes are now under Guards.

The planning and extent of this nearly successful endeavor, coupled with growing fears of reprisals from escaping slaves, meant punishments would be severe—possibly time in the horrific western Virginia lead mines, even death. The fates of these souls and others were not quickly resolved. More to come on that.

One thing was clear: the local militia simply could not protect the Shore’s extensive coast from British incursions or stanch the exodus of those slaves determined to be free. The Shore’s defenders requested reinforcements and dedicated military vessels and claimed they could not come soon enough.

