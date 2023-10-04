Revolutionary Shore: an invitation to a celebration of the Boston Tea Party

Pictured: Detail from Americans Throwing the Cargo of Tea Ships into the River at Boston (Library of Congress).

By Kellee Blake

THE REVOLUTIONARY SHORE

October 4, 1773

On this very day 250 years ago, the Boston Gazette published an editorial by “An American” warning that American affairs were “hastening toward an unfortunate catastrophe.” Certainly many colonial merchants dreaded the pending shipments of the British East India Company and soon Bostonians would protest them in unforgettable fashion.

The Boston Tea Party 250th Anniversary Tea Donation Drive

Join this historic moment. Boston wants to throw YOUR tea into the sea!

EVERYONE is invited to send looseleaf tea to be thrown into Boston Harbor as part of the great 250th commemoration of the Boston Tea Party on December 16, 2023. The www.december16.org website promises the tea will be used during the reenactment of the famed catalyst of the American Revolution.

Collect a small amount of dry loose-leaf tea (please, no tea bags). Mail tea to:

Boston Tea Party 250th Anniversary

Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum

306 Congress Street

Boston, MA 02210

Include your name and mailing address to receive an official certificate of participation. Deadline for receipt of your tea is December 1, 2023 .

Join WESR on the 4th of each month to learn more about Virginia and the Shore’s role in the War for Independence. Get ready for the Revolutionary Shore!