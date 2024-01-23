Return to our roots event set for April

BAYFORD—The Eastern Shore Community Services Network in partnership with the NAACP, Northampton Branch will present the first annual “Return to Our Roots” event on April 20 in a two-phase experience that begins in the Exmore Town Park, then moves to the legendary Do Drop Inn on Bayford Road in Weirwood.

This exciting family friendly celebration will showcase and honor the diverse musical traditions of the ESVA while celebrating the convergence of three national landmark events Earth Day 2024, National Parks Day and National Volunteer Week. There is a full agenda of fun and informative activities set to kick off in Exmore Town Park, Saturday, April 20 at 10 am with free health-screening booths, vendors, food and beverage, kid friendly games lasting until 3 pm—and plenty of music.

The headliner at the Park is scheduled to be Paul Pesco, a nationally known guitarist, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has performed with international musical icons like Cher, Whitney Houston, Roberta Flack and many others. Other national and local talent is set to entertain, and there will be a guest performance by international bass baritone, Alvy Powell. Mr. Powell, a resident of the Eastern Shore has performed at Carnegie Hall, La Scala other opera houses of the world. He has also performed at the White House. That evening, “Back to Our Roots” will transition to the Do Drop Inn in Weirwood for a fund-raising concert featuring more music, across multiple genres, representing the rich musical legacy of our region. A key beneficiary of the fundraising concert is the Northampton High School music program and choir.

In the spirit of Earth Day, local, state, and national organizations will be on hand in the Exmore Town Park throughout the day to inform and instruct attendees on the outdoor spaces and activities available to enjoy on the ESVA. They will also bring attendees up to date on volunteer programs that are available. Attendees can experience demonstrations reflecting the values of Earth Day whose theme this year is “Invest in the Planet.” The goal of the 2024 theme is to accelerate green space and the health of future generations. All activities in the park are free, and there is plenty of free parking. Donations will be requested for the evening concert at the Do Drop Inn. Sponsorships are available, For more information contact Jane Cabarrus at 804-513-0532 or [email protected] .