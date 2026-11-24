Kevin McManus is a retired Northampton County teacher, a friendly face at Ace Hardware in Exmore and a longtime Bank of Cheer volunteer.

Some thirty years ago McManus was one of a number of teachers who accompanied Northampton High School students each year to deliver as many as 50 boxes of food to needy families in Northampton County.

“Joe Mysko probably had been doing it 12 years before I started and got me involved. It was always a good day seeing the kids work together and enjoy the camaraderie while serving the community.”

McManus recalls a year that there was a hitch in the Bank of Cheer delivery plans. “One year, it started snowing after we had made just a few deliveries, and we got a phone call saying to return to school with the students. We left the food on the bus because it was cold enough for the meat to stay frozen. With school closed the next day, the teachers delivered the food by themselves all over Northampton County.”

Once he retired as a teacher, McManus and other retired teachers who had helped the students deliver the boxes of food, including Mysko, Sally Young Williams and Tommy Bonniwell, kept the tradition alive by volunteering for deliveries as a group while a new set of high school teachers accompanied the students, who still deliver a large amount of boxes each year

“it’s something we look forward to each year, getting together and catching up while knowing you are providing a service to the Shore. Laura Trala has Bank of Cheer so well organized with detailed instructions on the location of the homes and what their circumstances are, and that makes it so much smoother. You see a lot of need, and it’s a good feeling knowing you are helping a bit during the Christmas season,” said McManus.

This Bank of Cheer program, now in its 68th year, provides a box of food to needy families just prior to Christmas. With donations from the community, organizers of Bank of Cheer purchase food that will be packed and delivered by volunteers, many of whom have helped for a decade or more.

Donors know that 100 percent of their donations go to help the Bank of Cheer recipients. All labor, transportation expenses and the boxes provided by Dublin Farms for many years now are donated.

Recipients are selected by community leaders, who confer with ministers, organizations and employees of Social Services departments to determine the families who most need help.

Monetary donations can be mailed to Bank of Cheer, c/o Laura Trala, P.O. Box 646, Onley, Va. 23418.