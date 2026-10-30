Restricted license granted for man convicted of 2022 involuntary manslaughter

By Linda Cicoira

A 37-year-old Painter man, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and DUI in connection with a traffic crash that killed a young Onancock man in 2022, was granted a restricted license Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court.

The license will allow John Higgins O’Brien III, of Mockingbird Lane, to drive with an ignition interlock device, a breathalyzer installed in his car that prevents the engine from starting if it detects alcohol on the driver’s breath. O’Brien will be eligible for full restoration in 2028.

“You are doing everything you are supposed to do,” said Judge Lynwood Lewis. “No reason not to grant the restricted license. Continue to abstain from alcohol and drugs,” he added.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III, who is now retired, heard the initial case. He called the parents’ heartbreaking victim impact letters the “most powerful experience” in his judicial career. Parents of the victim, 19-year-old

Julio Meneses Vazquez, told of their indescribable loss, their faith in God, and their forgiveness for the responsible drunk driver. People in the courtroom cried, including some who did not know the victim.

At sentencing, O’Brien said he was sorry for his “irresponsible decision” to drive that night and his “lack of self-control. I would trade my life for him to have his back,” he said of the Vazquez.

In accordance with the plea-bargain agreement, O’Brien was given a five-year suspended term for manslaughter and 12 months in jail for DUI. He was also ordered to complete the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program, be on good behavior for five years, and be on supervised probation for three years. O’Brien was also fined $1,500, some of which was refunded when he completed VASAP.

“The night of the accident, everything ended for me,” Vasquez’s mother cried at sentencing. “My heart does not have any hate. We will be praying for him,” she added, referring to the defendant.

“Life is unjust,” the victim’s father said. “As his parents, we always had in mind that our children would bury us … we thought that this was not going to happen to us. Julio was a young man full of life … this is the biggest heartache we have ever suffered. I hope that he (O’Brien) is truly remorseful. May God bless him and his family …”

At sentencing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said the plea agreement was made because there was a question about the chain of custody for O’Brien’s blood test, which showed him at an alcohol level of .19, when the legal limit is .08. The test was taken at a Norfolk hospital after the defendant was transferred there. Morgan also said O’Brien was driving on Savageville Road near Onancock and veered into Vasquez’s path. However, an expert hired by O’Brien’s lawyer said that could not be proven.