Restoration Progress Continues at Historic Onancock School Following January Fire

Restoration work continues at the Historic Onancock School in Onancock, with crews making steady progress repairing damage from the January fire that forced the landmark community and arts center to close.

In its latest update, the nonprofit announced that all insulation and ceiling tiles have now been installed on the building’s upper level. Jenkins Restoration crews have also begun installing new wainscoting in the south wing after determining the original woodwork was too heavily damaged by the fire to be salvaged.

Reconstruction has also advanced in the room where the fire originated. New wall framing has been installed in areas where fire-damaged walls previously had to be removed, marking another step toward rebuilding the interior.

The organization said it remains encouraged by the continued support from the community throughout the restoration effort and is asking residents to continue supporting its tenants and resident artists while the building remains closed. Donations to the nonprofit continue to help cover operating expenses during the recovery.

The fire broke out on the morning of Jan. 31 in a basement room on the building’s south side after occupants reported smelling smoke. Firefighters from several Eastern Shore volunteer departments quickly contained the blaze, preventing significantly greater damage to the more than century-old building. No injuries were reported.

Investigators later determined the fire was likely caused by spontaneous combustion involving clothing stored by one of the building’s vendors, according to Onancock Mayor Fletcher Fosque. Officials credited the quick actions of an alert tenant and the rapid response by the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies with saving the historic structure.

Since the fire, restoration crews have removed damaged ceilings, insulation, walls and wainscoting while cleaning extensive smoke damage throughout the south wing. Tenants and artists have temporarily relocated with assistance from the community as restoration continues.

The Historic Onancock School, originally dedicated in 1922 as Onancock High School, now serves as a nonprofit community and cultural center housing artists’ studios, nonprofit organizations, museums and event space. The facility remains closed to the public while restoration work continues.