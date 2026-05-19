Restoration delayed at Historic Onancock School

Officials said construction work, which had previously been approved to begin, has been delayed due to contract-related issues that now require revisions and the refiling of paperwork. Restoration company Jenkins Restoration has not provided an estimated timeline for when the revised paperwork process will be completed.

The update comes just one week after organizers shared more optimistic news regarding the recovery effort. Despite the latest delay, representatives with the Historic Onancock School said they remain in regular contact with their insurance representative, whom they described as a strong advocate throughout the restoration process.

The ongoing delay continues to impact tenants, artists and staff who remain displaced following the fire. Organization leaders are encouraging community members to continue supporting the small businesses and artists connected to the Historic Onancock School by visiting the tenant directory available on the school’s website.

Officials are also asking for continued financial support through donations to help sustain recovery efforts as restoration work moves forward.

In the update, the organization thanked community members who have donated, volunteered or offered words of encouragement since the fire, saying the support has been vital during the difficult process.