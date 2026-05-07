Residents urged to prepare for Hurricane Season during National Hurricane Preparedness Week

This week is Hurricane Preparedness Week. Residents of the Eastern Shore are being urged to take steps now to prepare for the upcoming storm season.

The annual campaign, led by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), runs May 3–9 and focuses on helping communities understand their risks and take action before hurricane season begins June 1.

For residents in Accomack County and Northampton County, officials say preparation is especially critical due to the region’s geography. Straddled by the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay, the Eastern Shore is particularly vulnerable to storm surge, flooding, and high winds.

Emergency management officials emphasize that water, not wind, is often the greatest threat. Low-lying areas, coastal communities, and properties near creeks and marshes can quickly flood during a storm, sometimes cutting off evacuation routes.

NOAA’s preparedness themes this year include understanding flood and wind risks, building emergency supply kits, and having multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Officials recommend residents have at least three days’ worth of food, water, medications, batteries, and other essentials on hand.

Residents are also encouraged to closely follow hurricane forecasts and understand tools such as the forecast cone, which shows the probable path of a storm but not the full extent of impacts like rainfall or storm surge.

Having a plan in place before a storm threatens is key, which includes knowing evacuation routes, identifying safe shelter locations, and making arrangements for pets and family members with special needs.

“When a storm is approaching, it may already be too late to prepare,” emergency officials warn, noting that supply shortages and traffic congestion are common on the Eastern Shore ahead of major storms.

During a storm, residents are advised to stay indoors, avoid floodwaters, and monitor official updates. Afterward, officials caution that hazards can remain, including downed power lines, contaminated water, and damaged infrastructure.

Hurricane Preparedness Week also highlights the importance of staying informed through multiple sources, including weather radios, mobile alerts, and local media.

With hurricane season approaching, officials say the message is simple: take action now.

“Being prepared ahead of time can make all the difference when severe weather threatens the Eastern Shore.”

You can find a comprehensive guide on hurricane preparation on Shore Daily News.ccom. It’s the Hurricane Survival guide sponsored by A&N Eledctric Coop, Shore Daily News and WESR.