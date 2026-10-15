Request for DWR review of Northampton’s deer hunting regs fails on 3-2 vote

A proposed request for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to evaluate two additional deer management measures for Northampton County failed on a 3–2 vote at Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The resolution would have asked DWR to consider adding Northampton to the Earn-a-Buck program and establishing early and late antlerless-only firearms deer seasons. Both measures were intended to increase the harvest of antlerless deer and help manage deer populations.

Under Earn-a-Buck, hunters on private property in participating counties must harvest antlerless deer before taking additional antlered deer. Accomack County already participates in the program, while Northampton does not.

The proposed resolution also sought consideration of extended antlerless-only firearms seasons, commonly marked with a black diamond in DWR hunting materials. Those seasons would apply to private property and any additional lands DWR determined were appropriate.

The request would not itself have changed hunting regulations. It would have initiated a state evaluation of whether either measure was suitable for Northampton.

Specifically, the resolution called for DWR to examine deer harvest history, population trends, agricultural and property damage, deer-vehicle collisions, hunter participation, landowner observations and habitat conditions. If state officials found either proposal warranted, the resolution asked them to advance regulatory amendments for consideration by the Virginia Board of Wildlife Resources.

The proposed request coincided with DWR’s wildlife regulation review public scoping period, which runs from October 5 through November 18. Had it passed, the resolution would have directed the county administrator to submit the request and coordinate supporting information with state wildlife officials.

Chairman Dixon Leatherbury emphasized during the discussion that requesting an evaluation would not automatically put new regulations in place. Supervisors discussed the proposals with the understanding that any recommendations would return to the county board for consideration.

Leatherbury also stressed that the measures were separate from the county’s ongoing discussion about allowing rifles for deer hunting.

“This is completely separate from the rifles,” he said.

Northampton has prohibited rifles for deer hunting since 2002. At a September 22 work session, DWR conservation police officers Brian Bratton and Tony Pennino presented statewide figures showing that shotguns were involved in 88 percent of 221 qualifying firearm-related hunting injuries over approximately 20 years, compared with 9 percent involving rifles.

Some residents have questioned whether those figures demonstrate that allowing rifles would improve safety in Northampton.

During public comment Tuesday, former Northampton Supervisor Spencer Murray questioned how effectively Earn-a-Buck could be enforced through electronic harvest reporting. He said dishonest hunters could falsely report harvesting antlerless deer to qualify for additional bucks.

Murray also challenged conclusions drawn from the September safety presentation, arguing that many shotgun-related injuries involved buckshot used during deer drives.

Previously reported DWR figures show hunters harvested 1,256 deer in Northampton during the 2025 season, including 619 females, approximately 49 percent of the total. State wildlife officials have indicated that a female harvest of at least 52 percent, preferably closer to 55 percent, would better support population management goals.

Accomack’s harvest totaled 3,192 deer, with females accounting for approximately 55 percent.

Agricultural damage has also driven the discussion. At the September supervisors’ meeting, Northampton Agricultural Committee Chairman Kyle Sturgis described soybean losses of 30 to 40 bushels per acre in heavily affected fields.

The dissenting votes were Betsy Mapp, Oliver Bennett and Ernest Smith.

Tuesday’s vote defeated the proposed request for a state evaluation of Earn-a-Buck and extended antlerless seasons. It did not decide the separate question of whether Northampton should allow rifles during the regular firearms deer season.