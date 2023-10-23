Republicans hold commanding lead in fundraising for both Eastern Shore state races

With three weeks left before the election, Republicans are way ahead in fund raising in both Senate District 20 and House District 100, both of which include the Eastern Shore, according to a report by the Virginia Public Access Project.

In the House race, incumbent Delegate Rob Bloxom has raised a total of $159,386 and reports having $45,596 on hand. His opponent Charlena Jones reports $7,432 raised with $2,092 on hand.

In the Senate race incumbent Bill DeSteph of Virginia Beach reports a total of $1,270,669 raised with $252,585 on hand. His opponent Democrat Victoria Louvenas reported $13,726 raised with $5,498 on hand.

VPAP rates both Senate District 20 and House District 100 as leaning Republican.

Meanwhile VPAP reports that the number of early voters as of October 18 in Accomack County is 1,726, compared with a total of 4,623 who voted early in the entire 2021 election.

In Northampton County VPAP reports a total of 741 early voters as of October 18 with a total of 2,253 early voters reported in the 2021 election.