Republicans concede Virginia House and Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin expressed disappointment Wednesday with election results that allowed Democrats to take control of both the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, but pledged to work with the party’s new legislative majority on bipartisan priorities like improving the mental health care system and boosting economic development over the remainder of his term.

Youngkin struck an optimistic tone as he told reporters gathered at the foot of the Capitol steps in Richmond that the results underscored Virginia’s history of alternating between Democratic and Republican control.

“I’m a little disappointed to be clear,” he said. “I think the No. 1 lesson is that Virginia is really purple, and that going into these elections, we knew that they were going to be tough.”

Democrats have pointed to their support for abortion rights as a winning factor in Tuesday’s election.

Youngkin did not directly answer a question about whether he thought his proposed 15-week ban with exceptions remains viable, but said he thought “there is a place to come together around a reasonable limit.”

Democrats once again outspent Republicans on their campaigns to the tune of $7.5 million. According to Steve Hander of the “Jefferson Journal” from the Thomas Jefferson Policy for Public Policy, Dominion Energy Virginia, the State’s electric monopoly, and the Clean Virginia Fund, a lobbying group pushing wind, solar, and battery electricity generation and fighting to end fossil fuels, donated a jaw dropping $23 million between the two to contests in the Commonwealth. Dominion’s money was fairly evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, while Clean Virginia donates 98% of its money to Democrats. Hander states “Virginia’s election laws are so porous, that the real spending amount may never be clear.”

The election results have been interpreted as a significant blow to Youngkin, who invested a great deal of time, money and political capital in the races and has been frequently mentioned as a possible late entrant into the 2024 presidential race.

When asked by reporters if he is still considering becoming a presidential candidate, Youngkin — who cannot seek a second consecutive term — reiterated his frequently stated response that he remains “focused on Virginia.”

Only one legislative race remained undecided on Wednesday afternoon: a House race south of Richmond where Republican incumbent Kim Taylor held a narrow lead over Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams. Taylor declared victory, but Adams said her campaign was waiting for every vote to be counted.

Other ultra-competitive races were called by The Associated Press Wednesday, well after it became clear Democrats had secured majorities in both chambers.

Republican Tara Durant prevailed over Democrat Joel Griffin and independent Monica Gary in a northern Virginia Senate race.

And in a Tidewater district, GOP challenger Danny Diggs — a retired longtime sheriff — defeated Democratic incumbent Monty Mason.

Democrats, who centered their message to voters around protecting abortion rights, will begin the 2024 session with a 21-19 majority in the 40-seat upper chamber, and will have at least 51 of 100 House seats.