Reports of loud booms and shaking homes across Eastern Shore Wednesday

Pictured: NASA Dryden Flight Research Center’s two T-38A Talon mission support aircraft flew together for the first time on Sept. 26, 2007 while conducting pitot-static airspeed calibration checks during routine pilot proficiency flights. NASA Photo / Jim Ross.

Residents across Accomack and Northampton counties reported loud booms and vibrations strong enough to shake their homes Wednesday, with some suggesting military aircraft operating off the Virginia coast may be responsible.

Social media reports describe repeated incidents in communities including Cape Charles, Eastville, Exmore, Painter, Melfa, Parksley and New Church.

Several residents reported experiencing as many as five separate booms, with some describing the sounds as explosions.

In one Facebook discussion, Kisha James reported feeling five disturbances in Exmore, calling the experience frightening. Cat Kaisler reported hearing five booms in Melfa, saying the fifth was strong enough that her garage door appeared to be pushed inward.

Amanda Marie, a Painter resident, said the disturbances occurred five times and frightened her animals. Another resident in the Cape Charles area reported feeling what seemed like an explosion against her house.

The reports prompted speculation that military aircraft conducting training exercises over the Atlantic Ocean may be responsible.

The aircraft-tracking website Flightradar24 showed military training aircraft operating in the region. One aircraft identified as a U.S. Air Force Northrop T-38A Talon was tracked departing Langley Air Force Base in Hampton at approximately 9:35 Wednesday morning.

The aircraft was shown traveling at approximately 655 knots at an altitude of 12,300 feet.

Other social media users reported observing multiple T-38 aircraft maneuvering offshore and suggested sonic booms may explain the disturbances.

Sonic booms occur when aircraft exceed the speed of sound, producing pressure waves that can travel considerable distances. Atmospheric conditions can also influence how far the sounds are heard and how strongly they are experienced at ground level.

However, the presence of military aircraft in the region does not establish that those aircraft caused Wednesday’s disturbances.

Residents have also questioned why advance notice was not provided if military training was responsible.

Residents experiencing the disturbances can contact the U.S. Navy’s noise management team at 1-866-819-9028 to report their experiences.

The exact source of the booms has not been independently confirmed.

ShoreDailyNews.com has contacted U.S. Navy Media Affairs seeking confirmation of whether military flight operations were responsible for Wednesday’s disturbances. A message was left requesting additional information, and a response is pending.