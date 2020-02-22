Power should be restored to all co-op members on Chincoteague following an unplanned outage to repair the circuit feeding the island.

The outage began at about 10:20 p.m. and was necessary to allow repairs to equipment in one of the cooperative’s substations. The issue required immediate attention to ensure the continued reliable electric service feeding Chincoteague.

Power was restored after the repairs were made just after 11 p.m.

The cooperative appreciates the patience of its members and apologizes for any inconvenience the outage may have caused.

If a cooperative member continues to experience a power outage, they should report it by using the cooperative’s SmartHub app, or by calling the cooperative at 787-9750.

