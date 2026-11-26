By Linda Cicoira

When the sad news of the Rev. Kelvin Fitzgerald Jones’s passing circulated across the Eastern Shore this week, I paused to look back 40 years and remember when his accomplishments were still his aspirations.

I remember interviewing him outside the old jail in Eastville and wishing I still had the negatives of the photos I took that day, because the image that appeared in The Virginian-Pilot didn’t show his uniform, capture his sincerity, or convey how he beamed with enthusiasm. My editor had said he was a young man who was going places. He was correct.

Since then, Jones has inspired residents, helped the needy, counseled addicts and others with issues, and shared the word of God with many. He’s had a governor attend his church, along with a crowd of others who came to worship with him. Jones helped inmates at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail and left many at the sheriff’s department saddened by his death. He was only 63 years old.

Back in April 1986, Jones was a dispatcher at the sheriff’s office and wanted to help others. He sure did that. Known for his awesome singing voice, Jones also organized “Shore Aid,” a group of choir members who raised funds for the Eastern Shore Community Development Group’s home health-care program. Back then, he was also a family man, an apprentice funeral director and embalmer, and he had plans to finish school and study theology to further his ministry.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Capeville, where he was pastor. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at noon at his church, 25283 Lankford Highway.