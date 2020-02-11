This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss, 46 (U.S. Air Force Photo via AP).

Dozens of Virginia law-enforcement officers left the New Church area at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday heading south as part of an escort for the body of an Air Force officer who was killed in Afghanistan in a Jan. 27 jet crash.

The remains of Lieutenant Colonel Paul Voss were being transported southward from the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to Joint Base Langley-Eustis near Hampton, including on Route 13 in Accomack and Northampton counties.

Gray skies and a steady rainfall gave the mournful procession a somber backdrop.

He had been stationed at Langley-Eustis for four years and had served in the Air Force for 25 years. Voss was 46 years old.

Additional police and first responders from the Eastern Shore of Virginia joined in the escort of Voss’ remains from the Delaware military mortuary to Langley-Eustis.

Other entities, including Arcadia High School and Eastern Shore Community College, saluted the fallen airman during the caravan down the Eastern Shore.

Digital message boards along the highway at both schools paid respect to Voss’ service.

Voss was one of two airmen killed during the crash of the Bombardier E-11A aircraft.