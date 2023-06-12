Eastern Shore Community College announces the all-new Heritage and Homecoming Celebration on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 from 10:00am-3:00pm. The popular annual event is back for the first time since 2020, with a brand-new calendar date and the added component of ESCC alumni activities to celebrate our many former students!

After soliciting community input, the event was not only moved to the fall but will be greatly expanded to accommodate even more artists, crafters, local groups, and activities on our expansive campus on Lankford Highway in Melfa.

Artist, crafter, and community organization spaces will be available on the campus lawn and are FREE, but you must supply your own tents, tables and chairs. Spaces are approximately 12×12.

ESCC is offering a limited number of “spotlight” spaces indoors at the entrances of both the Academic and Workforce buildings. These atrium spaces are 12×12 and will include table(s) and chairs, at a cost of $75. Proceeds will support scholarships through the ESCC Foundation.

Both the free and the spotlight spaces are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration information is now available on es.vccs.edu.

Additional details on the event are coming soon, including live music, food vendors, alumni activities, cornhole competition, local interest displays, children’s activities, plus campus tours and classroom demonstrations.

Registration for artists, crafters and community groups is due by August 31st. Questions can be directed to [email protected] or by contacting Bill LeCato at ESCC, 757-789-1797.