Registration dates set for Boys and Girls Club Summer Programs

Registration dates for the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club Summer Program have been announced. Registration will be held May 14, 16, 20, 24, 28 and 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center at 24577 Mary N. Smith Rd., Accomac, Va.

To register, bring a birth certificate, shot record and a physical.

The summer program begins June 17 and continues through Aug. 23 and is held on Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m, to 5:30 p.m.

Registration will be first come, first serve. The weekly fee is $55 for ages 5-12 with a $25 registration fee. The membership fee for ages 13-18 is $20 with a registration fee of $25. If teens come before noon, then weekly fee will be charged.

Payment must be made with a card.

The program includes daily meals, field trips, games, technology, fine arts, education and sports.

For more information, call 757-302-0323, email easternshorefrontdesk@bgcseva. org or go to www.bgcseva.org.