At Wednesday’s meeting of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Paul Muhle commented that retiring Voter Registrar Patty White’s should be recognized for her superior service to Accomack County’s voters during her career. Muhle complimented White on her seamless transition of the Registrar’s office from the Accomack Courthouse to the Sawmill Park Location.

Muhle said, “the last election would have been a complete zoo if the office had not been moved and expanded.”

The Board scheduled a recognition at the May meeting.

White has announced her intention to retire at the end of June.