Reduced terms for New Church man

By Linda Cicoira

A New Church man was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to the maximum term of 25 years in prison for robbing a man in the Food Lion parking lot in Oak Hall and assaulting three police officers in February 2026.

All but three years and 10 months of the sentences were suspended for 45-year-old Tristan Conn Bogush, of Dream Park Drive. He received 10 years for forcible robbery, with all but three years and 10 months suspended. Bogush was given five years each for assaulting the officers. All but six months each for those crimes was suspended.

According to a summary of the charges, officers arrived at the store around 6 p.m. Feb. 6. Bogush admitted to taking $54 worth of steaks from the grocery and to robbing Gilberto Bravo Garcia of $10. Bogush was intoxicated and then proceeded to assault the officers, spitting on two of them.