The Red Kettle and bell ringers are out in several locations for the holiday season. Volunteers are manning kettles earlier this year and will remain through Christmas Eve. Most of the unit funds are raised during this campaign. All funds collected remain in Accomack County will assist local families. The kettles will be manned at Wal-Mart, Roses, Food Lions in Onley and Oak Hall, and the Club Car in Parksley.

The Salvation Army would like to thank everyone who donated during the annual appeal and at the kettles to make possible for the group to provide services to the needy.

.