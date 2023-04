The National Weather Service has issued warnings on increased fire danger risks for today.

The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds will result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires this afternoon and evening.

West winds are forecasted at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, with low relative humidity at 15 to 20 percent inland and 20 to 25 along the coast.

The elevated risk for fire danger is from noon to 8 PM.