Red Door Empowerment gave out baskets of hope and love the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence shelter on Christmas Day. This annual event is called the ‘Holiday of Hope for Survivor Sisters.’

Frances Bailey, the fraud investigator at the Accomack County Department of Social Services, is the founder and owner of Red Door Empowerment.

Red Door Empowerment is currently an LLC but is underway to becoming a non-profit organization. Its purpose is to educate, equip, and empower those to walk of things holding them hostage, overcome, and walk in deliverance to reach their destiny. Red Door Empowerment offers services in Life coaching in areas of empowerment, life recovery, credit and leadership coaching. It also offers support groups for addictions and depression/anxiety. Red Door does several community outreach events and wants to impact the community with the love of Christ.

Red Door Empowerment recently made SKY4 TV, being interviewed on the Jacobby Show on what the organization does for the community.

A website will be launched the third week of January.

Red Door is open for volunteers if anyone else wants to join to help make a difference right here on the Eastern Shore in the community. Email RedDoorEmpowerment@gmail.com or connect on Facebook @Red Door Empowerment if interested and to stay connected to more community outreach events.

.