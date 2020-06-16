Urgent need for blood donors to help prevent summer shortage

$5 Amazon.com Gift Card for all who come to give in June

Beginning today and for a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus. At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is NORpleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.*

There are four upcoming blood drive on the Eastern Shore. On Tuesday, June 16 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Community College, 29300 Lankford Highway, on Wednesday, June 17 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Riverside Shore Memorial, 20480 Market Street, on Thursday on June 18 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Northampton Post 56, 21210 S. Bayside Road and on Monday, June 22 from 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., at the Chincoteague Center, 6155 Community Drive.

.