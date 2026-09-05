Record hunger campaign benefits Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is among three regional food banks benefiting from a record-setting campaign that generated more than 1.5 million meal equivalents for people facing food insecurity across the Delmarva Peninsula.

The 2026 Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge produced 1,524,407 meal equivalents, exceeding last year’s total by more than 29,000. The campaign marked the 15th year of a partnership involving Perdue Farms, the Delmarva Shorebirds and regional food banks.

Since the partnership began in 2011, it has generated more than 5.3 million meal equivalents for children, families and senior citizens throughout the region.

Perdue launched this year’s campaign with a $15,000 challenge grant from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. The money benefits the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Maryland Food Bank and Food Bank of Delaware.

Each organization worked throughout the baseball season to generate at least 10,000 meal equivalents through food donations, financial contributions and volunteer service to earn a share of the grant. Perdue also pledged $10 for every strikeout recorded by a Shorebirds pitcher, up to $5,000.

“At the heart of the Strike Out Hunger Challenge are the children, families and seniors across the Delmarva Peninsula who need help putting food on the table,” said Christopher Tan, president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Tan said Perdue’s support helps provide nutritious food to people throughout Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

“We are deeply grateful for Perdue’s longstanding partnership and its unwavering commitment to the communities we serve,” he said.

The campaign concluded as Hunger Action Month began in September, drawing attention to the continuing need for food assistance on the Eastern Shore and throughout Delmarva.

Perdue Senior Manager of Community Relations Bill See said the record represents more than a numerical milestone.

“What matters most is what those meals mean for children, families and seniors in our communities,” See said. “We’re grateful to the Shorebirds, our food bank partners and everyone who helped make this year’s challenge our strongest yet.”