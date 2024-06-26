VMRC votes 5-4 to revoke prohibition of crab dredging

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted 5-4 Tuesday to revoke the prohibition of winter crabbing in the Commonwealth.

Crabbing is currently only allowed between March through the middle of December in Virginia. The winter dredge season, which could extend crabbing beyond December, primarily targets female crabs.

All three Eastern Shore Commissioners, Heather Lusk, Patrick Hand and Jeanette Edwards voted against the revision.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Executive Director Chris Moore released the following statement:

“The Virginia Marine Resources Commission’s decision to reopen the winter crab season this year puts the prospect of a healthy blue crab population in the Chesapeake Bay in jeopardy. It is incredibly disappointing. The VMRC’s vote imperils not only the vulnerable blue crab, but the sustainability of harvests throughout the year and other species in the Bay that depend on the blue crab for food.“

It remains to be seen how many local watermen will dredge for crabs during the winter months. Since the successful restoration of oysters in the bay many watermen harvest the oysters during the season which runs from December until mid-March.

The VMRC will set the rules for crab dredging during their September meeting.