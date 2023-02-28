The Bloxom Police Department is seeking help in finding the individual or individuals who broke into several cars on Saturday night, February 25th.

According to the Bloxom Facebook page, sometime in the early morning hours of February 25th, 2023, there was a rash of vehicles entered and items taken. The incidents are under investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Bloxom Police. Help stop crime in our community. Lock your vehicles and don’t leave expensive items in them. Lock your sheds and outbuildings. Leave outside lights on.

There is a reward for the arrest and conviction for the person or persons involved. If you see something suspicious call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131.