Randall to be Grand Marshall for 25th Juneteenth Unity Parade

The Annual ESVA Juneteenth Celebration Marks 25 th Year Willie Randall Announced as Grand Marshall for Juneteenth Unity Parade in Exmore 2024 Event Extends to Two Days with “Shine the Light on Sickle Cell” and “A Tribute to Fathers” on Sunday, June 16.

Jane Cabarrus has announced Willie Randal, a retired U.S. Army major and a partner at Edward Jones Financial, as the Grand Marshall leading the Unity Parade to officially kick-off festivities in the Exmore Town Park for the 2024 ESVA Juneteenth Celebration, now in its 25th year.

The Juneteenth Celebration is set to take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 10 am to 4 pm with a solemn opening ceremony commemorating the history of Juneteenth and honoring its traditions for diversity, inclusion and community enrichment. Resources, displays and activities focused on health, education and personal development will be available throughout the event, hosted by local organizations, including Sentara Health Plan and others. The Health Department plans to bring their mobile health unit.

An exciting lineup of entertainment is on tap, headlined by Margot Band & Company with a special guest appearance by Kevin Flowers. More musical fun with Paul Brion & the Raucous Brother, and Willie C and the Gang. Gospel lovers will enjoy Frankie Davis of Paris France and the Mighty All-Stars. For this landmark year, the Juneteenth Celebration is being extended to include two events on Sunday, June 16, taking place at the Do Drop Inn from 4 pm to 7 pm. The events, “Shine the Light on Sickle Cell” and “A Tribute to Fathers” will include live music provided by The Down ‘n Outs, prizes and more. The Do Drop Inn is located at 8204 Bayford Road in Weirwood. Doors open at 3 pm.

Northampton County’s annual Juneteenth Festival is the most established, longest running Juneteenth celebration on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The event is free, is open to everyone and there is ample free parking. The grounds are accessible to wheelchairs and strollers and a playground for children is adjacent to the festival area.

There’s still time to participate in the Unity Parade or sign on to be a vendor. For more information about the Parade, exhibit space or the Juneteenth Celebration, contact Jane Cabarrus at [email protected], 804-513-0532 or Subrina Parker at [email protected].