Willie C. Randall, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Exmore, is supporting Northampton and Accomack County students by using his office as a drop-off location for a school supplies drive.

Local residents and businesses may help those less fortunate in the community by bringing in items to the Edward Jones branch office during regular business hours from now to August 19th.

The items needed for the school supply drive include: backpacks, bookbags, lunchboxes, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, paper, notebooks, folders, tablets, erasers, pencil boxes and pouches, scissors, tissues, disinfecting wipes, etc.

The branch address is 4045 Lankford Highway in Exmore.

“I’m asking Eastern Shore residents to donate school supplies or volunteer their time,” Randall said. “These donations can add value as one more student will be provided with the appropriate tools to begin or continue his or her learning and development.”

