The rains over the last couple of weeks have proven a blessing to local farmers. Approximately 1.5 inches of rain fell on Saturday June 26. The rains promise to help take corn crops to the next growth stage and will help newly planted soybeans as well.

Following excessive heat for the first half of the week, close to 3 inches fell at some locations on the Eastern Shore Thursday evening through Friday. Accomack County received the heaviest of rains, Northampton reported approximately 1.85 inches.

For a time Friday afternoon, flooding caused the north bound lane of Rt. 13 to be closed for a period of time causing delays to the holiday travelers.

There were several accidents reported Friday up and down the Shore due to wet conditions and water standing on the roadways.

