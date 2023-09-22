Rainfall totals reduced in NWS afternoon update

The Friday afternoon update from the National Weather Service in Wakefield has lowered predicted rainfall totals for Accomack and Northampton County.

Tropical Cyclone 16 officially became Tropical Storm Ophelia this afternoon off the coast of South Carolina.

Predicting 4-6 inches this morning, the 4:00 PM update has lowered predicted totals to 3-4 inches for Accomack and Northampton Counties, moving the heavier rainfall to the western shore.

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for Accomack and Northampton Counties, and the Flood Watch was extended from just Northampton County to now both Accomack and Northampton.

Winds along the coast are still forecasted to be N-NE winds and could gust to 45-55 mph from this evening into early Sunday, with gusts to 45 mph possible inland.

Moderate to major tidal flooding is still forecast with the high tides late tonight night into early Saturday morning and again Saturday afternoon. Inundation of up to 2 to 4 feet above ground level is possible.