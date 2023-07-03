Heavy rain over the last several days has greatly reduced the drought that had plagued most of the Eastern Shore over the Spring months.

Most areas of the Eastern Shore received over 4 inches of rain between Wednesday June 21 and Friday June 30. While the rain curtailed outdoor activities, Eastern Shore farmers had mixed reaction to the rain that came. While it helped the corn and soybean crops it interrupted the wheat harvest. The heavy rains also helped keep irrigation pond levels from dropping in the heat.

The National Oceanic and Administration has classified the Eastern Shore as of June 28 as drought free. NOAA statistics show that no one in either county was affected by drought at this time.

Predictions for the first half of July call for a good likelihood of periodic rains over the period which could continue the trend of no drought conditions.