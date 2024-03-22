Rain and wind expected Saturday

A low pressure system is headed our way for Saturday.

The forecast calls for wind gusts up to 40 mph with between one and two inches of rain. Thus far in March we have received 6.5 inches of rain while the average for the month is 2 inches.

Several outdoor events are scheduled for Saturday on the Shore. You can see a list of postponed and canceled events here.

Although the amount of rain expected is far less than the deluge we received on March 6, there is still some standing water and there may be some fresh water flooding as a result of Saturday’s storm. Although April 1 is next Sunday, March came in and is going out like a lion.