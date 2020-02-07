The heavy winds have resulted in some trees down this morning. Trees blocked the road temporarily near Franktown and Bloxom earlier. As of now there are no reports of trees down across the road but as the winds continue blowing with gusts up to 50 mph, it is possible that there will be more down as the afternoon progresses.

At 11:45 this morning A&N Electric reported 8 customers without power. That could change if any trees fall across power lines this afternoon.

Motorists on the Shore should be cautious of flooding on the back roads. This is basically rainwater flooding. Please drive carefully until some of the rain drains off.

Three quarters of an inch of rain has fallen at the Melfa airport since midnight.

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect for both Accomack and Northampton Counties.