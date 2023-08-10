Quinby man indicted for attempting to shoot two deputies

By Linda Cicoira

A Quinby man was indicted this week by an Accomack grand jury on 15 charges including two counts of attempting to murder two county deputies last year.

The officers were called to a home on Creekview Lane, on Dec. 14, 2022, because of an ongoing argument between then 18-year-old Anthony Dwayne Baumgardner and his mother. When deputies arrived, the woman was on the porch. She was giving information to police when Baumgardner allegedly came out of the house displaying a firearm. The officers took cover behind their patrol vehicle and the suspect went back inside and allegedly began to fire “multiple” shots.

Baumgardner was indicted on counts of attempted premeditated murder of both Sgt. C. Hodgson and Deputy C. Kenlon for the purpose of interfering with the performance of their duties, two counts of use of a firearm in the attempted murders; maliciously shooting at the neighbor’s occupied house; destruction of sheriff’s property; attempted malicious wounding of both Hodgson and Kenlon; use of a firearm in each attempted wounding; assault of each of the officers; reckless handling of a firearm; brandishing a firearm; and brandishing a machete or weapon with an exposed blade that was 12 inches or longer.

According to court records, shots struck a squad car, a fence and a neighboring occupied house. The suspect told the officers he would kill them “multiple times before starting to shoot,” a bond application stated. Baumgardner is being held without bond and has been evaluated at least twice, due to mental health issues, to determine if he is competent to stand trial.