Eastern Shore Public Library (ESPL) is exploring American history through a musical lens during Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. From April 4 to18, 2022, local book lovers can read or listen to Questlove’s Music is History eBook and eAudiobook for free on the library’s Libby app. Readers can then discuss online at https://biglibraryread.com/.

Questlove is the drummer and joint frontman for the hip hop band the Roots. Music Is History focuses on the years 1971 to the present as Questlove finds the hidden connections in the American “tapestry,” whether investigating how the blaxploitation era reshaped Black identity or considering the way disco took an assembly-line approach to Black genius. These critical inquiries are complemented by his own memories as a music fan, and the way his appetite for pop culture taught him about America. A history of the last half-century and an intimate conversation with one of music’s most influential and original voices, Music Is History is a singular look at contemporary America.

The Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects readers around the world with an eBook through public libraries. Music is History can be read for free on all major computers and devices through Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®”. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

ESPL readers can follow Questlove’s musical explorations by visiting https://espl.org/how-do-i/audiobooks-and-ebooks/ to download the Libby app on their desktop or mobile device. This free program runs for two weeks and only requires an ESPL library card to get started. Apply for a library card online at espl.org, or visit an ESPL location to apply in person. Contact Eastern Shore Public Library with any questions about this program at (757)787-3400 between 10 am and 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

