Northampton County School Superintendent Eddie Lawrence said Tuesday that the four staff members quarantined when a student tested positive for COVID-19 last week at Occohannock Elementary School will return to work today. Lawrence said that the students who had contact with the victim will remain on the virtual learning program until Monday, October 19 as an extra precaution.

Lawrence said he was very pleased that no staff nor any of the students having contact with the victim have shown any symptoms whatsoever.

According to sources, the affected student has had mild symptoms but should be able to return to school shortly.

.