The Pungoteague Ruritan Club presented $2,000 scholarships to four local students who are soon entering their freshman year of college. The scholarships are based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and volunteer work in the community, Paul Custis, far left, a member of the Pungoteague Ruritan scholarship committee, presented the scholarships at a recent meeting. Receiving the scholarships were (from left, front row) Katelyn Leatherbury, standing in front of her parents Aaron and Courtney Nottingham; Charlotte Henderson, with her parents Peter and Suzanne Henderson; Hailey Sturgis, with her grandparents, Leonard and Miriam Sturgis; and pictured separately, Destiny Carrington, who was attending a national Boys & Girls Club Convention in California when photo was taken. Leatherbury is attending Randolph Macon College and plans to major in nursing. Henderson will attend the University of Virginia and plans to major in Psychology, Sturgis will attend Sweet Briar and major in biology; and Carrington, the daughter of Natasha Carrington, will major in pre-med at Longwood University. Proceeds from the upcoming Bayside Poker Run co-sponsored by the Onancock Rotary Club help fund the scholarships.

