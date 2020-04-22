The Pungoteague Ruritan Club has announced its annual Bayside Poker Run will not be held in 2020 due to concerns with COVID-19.

The Bayside Poker Run, held for the past 13 years, was a fun day on the waters of the Chesapeake Bay and adjoining creeks in the club’s community service area. Last year’s event, the most successful ever, featured the maximum 30 boats and raised over $3,000 for the club’s scholarship program and wheelchair ramp project. Approximately 150 people attended the awards celebration at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club, where a cook-out was held with dock prizes presented to all participants in addition to $500 prizes awarded to the top boat and best poker hand.

Paul Custis, the event coordinator for the Pungoteague Ruritan Club, said the club regretted having to cancel the popular event, but added, “With the current coronavirus situation and the uncertainty of how long it may exist, it was not possible to plan for an event in July. In addition, it would be difficult to solicit sponsorships and raffle prizes when so many of our businesses are being affected financially by the coronavirus issue.”

Custis said the club plans on resuming the Bayside Poker Run in 2021 and asked past participants to mark the last Saturday in July on their calendars.

Custis added the club’s scholarship program will continue as well as its wheelchair ramp project for low income families. Anyone wishing to support those programs with a contribution can send it to Pungoteague Ruritan Club, 31360 OK Farms Lane, Painter, Va. 23420.

