Pungoteague Ruritan Club accepting applications for Custis-Quinn Scholarship

The Pungoteague Ruritan Club is offering scholarships in the amount of $2,000 to students planning to attend or presently attending the Eastern Shore Community College or a four year university. The Custis-Quinn scholarship is open to students who reside in Accomack County and reside in either one of election districts 901 (Painter), 803 (Wachapreague), 802 (Melfa), 801 (Bobtown), or 701 (Nandua). Students residing in Northampton County are eligible if the home residence is district 3 (Nassawadox Fire polling place). District 4 (Johnson’s UMC polling place), or district 5 (Exmore Fire Station polling place).

High school seniors planning to attend ESCC or a four year university are eligible to apply, and current college students who will be continuing an education at either ESCC or a four year university for the fall of 2024 are also eligible to apply.

Applications are available from guidance directors at Nandua High School, Northampton High School, Broadwater Academy, or on the ESCC website at http://es.vccs.edu/admissions- aid/financial-aid/community- scholarships/. The deadline for receiving applications is Friday May 3, 2024.

.