Pungoteague Ruritan Club accepting applications for Custis-Quinn Scholarship for 2026

March 7, 2026
The Pungoteague Ruritan Club is offering scholarships in the amount of $2000 to students planning to attend or presently attending the Eastern Shore Community College or a four year university.

The Custis-Quinn scholarship is open to students who reside in Accomack County and reside in either one of election districts 901 (Painter), 803 (Wachapreague), 802 (Melfa), 801 (Bobtown), or 701 (Nandua). Students residing in Northampton County are eligible if the home residence is district 3 (Nassawadox Fire polling place). District 4 (Johnson’s UMC polling place), or district 5 (Exmore Fire Station polling place).

High school seniors planning to attend ESCC or a four year university are eligible to apply, and current college students who will be continuing an education at either ESCC or a four year university for the fall of 2026 are also eligible to apply.

The scholarship award will be made to a local student with an educational goal of completing a bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution of higher learning. Candidate application credentials must reflect great potential for becoming a contributing member of society through the planned profession and through community service. In addition, financial need, character and academic promise will be considered. The number of scholarships available will depend on the club’s fundraising and overall financial status in the spring of 2026.

Applications are available from guidance directors at Nandua High School, Northampton High School, Broadwater Academy, and on the ESCC website at http://es.vccs.edu/admissions-aid/financial-aid/community-scholarships/The deadline for receiving applications is Friday May 8, 2026. Questions may be addressed to members of the Pungoteague Ruritan Club Scholarship Committee:

Bill Sterling, Committee Chair, [email protected] 757-710-2649.

Carol Wehner, Committee Member, [email protected] 757-442-2130.

Paul Custis, Ruritan Club Treasurer, [email protected]  757-442-2931.

