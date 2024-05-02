Public input sought in Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center Renovation

Did you attend Mary N. Smith High or Middle School? Have you hosted or participated in an event at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center (Center)? Do you have ideas on how to make it even better? Then mark your calendars for an upcoming community meeting on Thursday, May 9th at 6:00 PM.

This meeting is a chance for alumni, community members, local business leaders, state and local officials to come together and discuss the renovation of Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center. There will be a presentation by the Mary N. Smith Alumni Association, its Project Management team, and Commonwealth Architects on their initial plans for the Center, which include opportunities for youth and senior enrichment programs, multi-purpose event and meeting spaces, workforce development, artistic programming, and housing. This will be an open forum for participants to ask questions, share their ideas, and provide feedback on the proposed design.

The Center’s mission is to provide a gateway that promotes diverse opportunities to enhance the lives of community members and simultaneously preserving the legacy of the school. Come out on May 9th at 6:00PM (Center) and share your thoughts on how to support the Center’s mission. Light refreshments will be served. For more information on the community meeting or the project, contact Dr. Leslie West of Beyond Numbers Consulting, LLC at [email protected].