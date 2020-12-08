Pictured: Shield’s Bridge, courtesy of VDOT

By Linda Cicoira

The Virginia Department of Transportation or VDOT will conduct a virtual public hearing regarding the replacement of Occohannock Bridge, commonly referred to as “Shields Bridge.”

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10. To attend, go to VDOT’s website at www.VirginiaDOT.org/Route178BridgeReplacement . In addition to viewing the presentation online, participants will have the opportunity to pose questions and share comments using an online chat tool. Those who are unable to connect virtually may call in during the hearing to listen and provide verbal comments by dialing 1-415-655-0001, with meeting code 126 160 8170 and passcode 0178#.

Project materials and diagrams are posted online in advance of the hearing for review. The live session will be recorded, and shared on the project page following the session for those who are unable to attend.

The project includes replacement of the bridge over Occohannock Creek and approach roadway tie-in work on either side. The current proposed bridge design adds more than 9-inches of additional clearance. The project also includes installation of sheet pile walls adjacent to Occohannock Creek in order to contain approach fill material. Guardrail is also proposed on all bridge approaches and departures.

To learn more about the details of the project, including review of the project brochure, typical cross-sections for the bridge and approaching roadway, and proposed traffic detour maps, visit www.VirginiaDOT.org/Route178BridgeReplacement.

Comments from the public regarding the proposed project may be submitted to Nancy.Marshall@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Please reference “Route 178 Bridge Project Comment” in the subject line. Written comments may also be submitted by mail to Nancy Marshall, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, VA 23435.

All comments must be received on or before Dec. 20, 2020. Should the live session be rescheduled due to equipment or other unforeseen issues, the hearing would be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. If rescheduled, phone attendees should call 1-415-655-0001, with meeting code 126 517 4079 and passcode 0178# to access this meeting.

