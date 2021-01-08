Virginians only have one more day to comment on COVID-19 regulations on businesses which will be permanent.

Regulations under the COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) were approved in July and are still active until the end of January 2021 when it will expire. At which time, the ETS will most likely be replaced by a proposed permanent COVID-19 standard which will have a few changes. Currently the Department of Labor is accepting public comments until January 9th.

Citizens can submit their public comments on this plan by clicking here.

You can track information about the proposed permanent standard here: DOLI Proposed Permanent Standard for Infectious Disease Prevention for COVID-19 (virginia.gov).

