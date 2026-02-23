Pruitt Awarded Fire Service Award

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger has announced the recipients of the 2025 Governor’s Fire Service Awards, recognizing excellence, dedication, and leadership in fire and rescue services across the Commonwealth.

The awards, established in 2002, were presented during the annual Virginia Fire and Rescue Conference in Virginia Beach.

Governor Spanberger praised this year’s honorees, saying they embody commitment and bravery in protecting the lives and safety of Virginians. She thanked fire service professionals for their unwavering dedication to serving communities across the state.

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Stanley Meador echoed those sentiments, calling the recipients’ sacrifice and partnerships essential to keeping Virginia safe. Virginia Department of Fire Programs Executive Director Brad Creasy also commended the awardees, saying their courage and tireless service represent the very best of the fire service.

Among those honored for Excellence in Volunteer Fire Services is Charles Ray Pruitt of the Accomack County Department of Public Safety. Pruitt was recognized for his leadership and commitment to the Eastern Shore community, serving both Accomack and Northampton counties. Known for strong communication skills, he has helped coordinate efforts among 20 career and volunteer agencies, ensuring safe and timely emergency responses in the geographically isolated region.

The Governor’s Fire Service Awards continue to spotlight the dedication of those who put their lives on the line to protect communities throughout Virginia.