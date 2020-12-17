If an item in the Governor’s budget survives in this year’s General Assembly, Eastern Shore teachers could see more in their pay checks. Accomack County Administrator Mike Mason said that he has a reliable source who informed him that the proposed state budget includes funds to implement the cost of competing of COCA that could provide funding to help the Eastern Shore compete with Worcester County Maryland in teacher salaries. Supervisor Robert Crockett called the news a major step in an effort that has been ongoing for many years. Getting it included in the budget will create the opportunity for local educators and local government officials to make their case to the General Assembly.

COCA funding helps counties that border other jurisdictions who offer much higher salaries avoid losing teachers. The funding has been used to help supplement teacher salaries in northern Virginia which has to compete with Maryland and the DC school systems. If the budget item survives this year’s negotiations, it will help the County stem the outmigration of teachers to Maryland which has been a problem for many years.

